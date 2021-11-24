AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.71.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

