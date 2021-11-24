Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

