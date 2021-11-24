Adshares (ADS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.72 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $50.93 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073550 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,137,610 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.