adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.38. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

