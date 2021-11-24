Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.24

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 25832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

