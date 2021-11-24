Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Shares of SUI traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.98 and a 200 day moving average of $187.21. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.