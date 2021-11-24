Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Director Robert J. Deluccia Acquires 5,034 Shares

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Director Robert J. Deluccia acquired 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $24,666.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

