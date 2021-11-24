Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ABOS opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.99.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $77,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

