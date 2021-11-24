Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.73

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 7466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.37. The firm has a market cap of C$73.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

