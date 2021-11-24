Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

