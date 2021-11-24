Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Acadia Healthcare worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

