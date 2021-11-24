Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $173.76 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $170.96 and a 52-week high of $280.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.06.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

