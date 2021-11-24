Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

ANF stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

