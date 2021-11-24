Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARL. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €29.22 ($33.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 52 week high of €29.90 ($33.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €26.16 and a 200-day moving average of €22.78.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

