A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Daniel L. Kempken Sells 2,300 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $190,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.45. 619,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,739,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

