9,236 Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

