$90.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report sales of $90.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.81 million and the lowest is $84.95 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $35.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $293.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.47 million to $304.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $427.04 million, with estimates ranging from $399.75 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $393.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

