8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $887,405.62 and $7,237.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.