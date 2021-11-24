7,803 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

