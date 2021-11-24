7,615 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG stock opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

