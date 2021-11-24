73,940 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 73,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTPY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTPY opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.30.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

