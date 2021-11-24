686,380 Shares in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 686,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTGN stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.85. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

