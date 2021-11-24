$681.36 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report sales of $681.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $665.64 million to $711.80 million. Masonite International posted sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.88. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $132.22.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

