$681.36 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report sales of $681.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $665.64 million to $711.80 million. Masonite International posted sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DOOR opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.88. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $132.22.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.