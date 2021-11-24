$65.93 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post sales of $65.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.20 million and the lowest is $64.93 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $46.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $220.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.93 million to $223.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $312.22 million, with estimates ranging from $291.55 million to $350.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.40. 4,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.35 and its 200 day moving average is $217.05. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.92 and a beta of 1.61.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

