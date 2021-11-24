63,954 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,814,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). On average, equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

