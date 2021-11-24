$6.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce sales of $6.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $8.57 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $21.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.01 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $369,162.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 169,955 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 57,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 291.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.32. 1,574,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.