$572.27 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report sales of $572.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.60 million and the lowest is $569.44 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $490.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,190. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $113.76.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

