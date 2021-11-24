40,931 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after acquiring an additional 902,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 820,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,743. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

