$404.10 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce $404.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.10 million and the lowest is $373.40 million. Sunrun posted sales of $320.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $211,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sunrun by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 23.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 67,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 309,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,927.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,913 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 2.08.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.