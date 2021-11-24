$35.38 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce sales of $35.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $35.85 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $27.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $131.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.76 million to $132.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $183.20 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $187.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 20.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.