3,378 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

