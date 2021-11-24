304,297 Shares in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 304,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 448,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after buying an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 290,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SELB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $370.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

