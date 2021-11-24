$3.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.74 and the highest is $3.94. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $3.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $329.02 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

