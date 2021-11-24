$28.92 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce $28.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.74 million. Broadwind posted sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $148.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Broadwind by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

BWEN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. 260,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

