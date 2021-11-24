$274.34 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce sales of $274.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.70 million and the lowest is $269.50 million. Funko reported sales of $226.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $967.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $962.60 million to $970.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,214,102.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,051 shares of company stock worth $4,094,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Funko has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $913.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.27.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

