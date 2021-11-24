2,200 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,380,000 after purchasing an additional 121,818 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

