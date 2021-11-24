2,058 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 348,093 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.05 and a 12-month high of $110.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

