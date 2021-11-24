$2.32 EPS Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.18. McDonald’s reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

MCD stock opened at $255.65 on Friday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day moving average of $239.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

