$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.64. 5,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.06. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

