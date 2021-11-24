18,900 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDC opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

