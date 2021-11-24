187,100 Shares in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after buying an additional 2,357,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 837,468 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 898,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCFT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $924.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.25.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

