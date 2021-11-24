17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of YQ stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $103.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

