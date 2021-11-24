16,911 Shares in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Invacare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,654,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invacare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invacare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invacare by 1,297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invacare by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 557,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.