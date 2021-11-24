16,378 Shares in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

UBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

