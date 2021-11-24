$140.82 Million in Sales Expected for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to report sales of $140.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $141.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $553.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $553.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $611.49 million, with estimates ranging from $607.36 million to $613.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.