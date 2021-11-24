12,367 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Comstock Resources by 460.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

