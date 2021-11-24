11,932 Shares in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $106,000.

NYSE PZC opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

