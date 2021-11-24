11,447 Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,646,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,508,000 after buying an additional 486,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 304,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,420,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,312,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $5,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

YPF opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.