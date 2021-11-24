108,465 Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

EGLE opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.67%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.89%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

