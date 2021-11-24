10,592 Shares in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Westwater Resources by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Westwater Resources by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

